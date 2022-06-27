Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Youssef Khayat commits

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Elvis sings, 'I'll have a blue signing day without you' 00:00-2:28

- Youssef Khayat 2:30-10:00

- Basketball two-deep 10:01-13:37

- Starting lineup 13:38-14:36

- Freshman basketball players pic 14:37-21:38

- Big NIL money to QB's 21:39-41:00





---

