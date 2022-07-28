Afternoon Live with Jim Scarcelli: Sky is the limit for Michigan's offense
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-:10
- UM facilities :11-3:23
- Harbaugh 3:24-26:43
- Summer trip 26:44-31:22
- Cade McNamara 31:23-48:30
- Julius Welschof # defensive line 48:31-100:13
