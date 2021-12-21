Aidan Hutchinson co-winner of Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award

Aidan Hutchinson has won yet another award, though the breadth of this one is a bit different. Hutchinson was named one of the co-winners of the Mayo Clinic’s Comeback Player of the Year award, alongside Florida State’s McKenzie Milton and Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver.

The genesis of this award dates back to the much-maligned 2020 season and Hutchinson’s broken ankle suffered in the third game of the season.

Hutchinson rehabilitated his ankle and then some, putting together the best statistical season Michigan has ever seen from a defensive end. The awards have poured in since the season ended, so much so that we’ll turn to Michigan’s press release to capture them all:

Hutchinson has been recognized as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and the winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, in addition to being a finalist for several more national honors. He is a CoSIDA Academic All-American, a consensus first-team All-American, the Big Ten Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, and the Big Ten Grange-Griffin Championship Game MVP. He was named Michigan's Team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year also.

Hutchinson’s win comes with a $30,000 donation to the University of Michigan’s general scholarship fund.

He will take the field with the Wolverines once more on December 31 at 7:30 PM when Michigan meets Georgia in the College Football Playoff.