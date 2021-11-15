Aidan Hutchinson earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's efforts against Penn State on Saturday have earned him recognition from the Big Ten Conference. The conference announced on Monday that Hutchinson has earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for his heroic effort against the Nittany Lions.
With the Wolverines' defensive line impressive as an entire unit, Hutchinson's star shined the brightest during the performance with seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a career-high three sacks. Not to be outdone, he also added another forced fumble to his tally.
After the win on Saturday, Hutchinson discussed how the team responds to adversity and just how difficult Happy Valley is to play in.
“That just goes to show how this team reacts to adversity,” Hutchinson said. “I kind of suspected this going into the season, why this team was different and why I think we’re going to respond to this kind of adversity. We went out here in a tough ballgame. Very, very tough atmosphere and we went out and fought through adversity and got the win.”
The last Wolverine to win DPOTW honors is safety Brad Hawkins, who earned the honor on October 11, 2021.
Below is the details of the release:
Defensive Player of the WeekAidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DE – Sr. – Plymouth, Mich. – Divine Child (Mich.)
- Compiled seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and a career-high three sacks in Michigan’s 21-17 win at Penn State. Also notched his second forced fumble of the season
- Is now tied with teammate David Ojabo for the most sacks in the Big Ten this season (10.0).
- Hutchinson and Ojabo are the first pair of Michigan teammates in program history to record 10-plus sacks in the same season. The duo is the only pair of teammates in the FBS to each record more than 10 sacks in 2021
- Becomes one of just four Wolverines to record at least three sacks in a game since 2000 and the first to do so since Josh Uche notched five sacks at Illinois on Oct. 12, 2019
-Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career and first since Oct. 7, 2019
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Brad Hawkins (Oct. 11, 2021)