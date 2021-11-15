Aidan Hutchinson earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's efforts against Penn State on Saturday have earned him recognition from the Big Ten Conference. The conference announced on Monday that Hutchinson has earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for his heroic effort against the Nittany Lions.

With the Wolverines' defensive line impressive as an entire unit, Hutchinson's star shined the brightest during the performance with seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a career-high three sacks. Not to be outdone, he also added another forced fumble to his tally.

After the win on Saturday, Hutchinson discussed how the team responds to adversity and just how difficult Happy Valley is to play in.

“That just goes to show how this team reacts to adversity,” Hutchinson said. “I kind of suspected this going into the season, why this team was different and why I think we’re going to respond to this kind of adversity. We went out here in a tough ballgame. Very, very tough atmosphere and we went out and fought through adversity and got the win.”

The last Wolverine to win DPOTW honors is safety Brad Hawkins, who earned the honor on October 11, 2021.

