Aidan Hutchinson finishes second in Heisman Trophy voting

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is officially a Heisman runner up as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been awarded the iconic trophic. The results were officially announced on ESPN on Saturday evening. Young appears to have won the award by a runaway margin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgd2luIGZvciBCcnljZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0doc3NjUkxJbW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HaHNzY1JMSW1vPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJhbHBoIEQuIFJ1c3NvIChAcmFscGhEcnVzc29BUCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYWxwaERydXNzb0FQL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDY5ODQ4Mzk1MjEyODk0MjA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hutchinson is the second Heisman runner-up during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor, joining Jabrill Peppers in 2016. In fact, it is Harbaugh's fourth Heisman finalist during his career as a head coach. He also finished third in Heisman voting as a player.