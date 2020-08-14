In this past April's NFL Draft, Michigan saw former Maize and Blue standout linebacker Josh Uche come off the board in the second round at No. 60 overall to the New England Patriots. He was the sixth edge defender to be selected. It appears the Wolverines have two edge defenders that will have the opportunity to be high-round draft picks in 2021 — junior end Aidan Hutchinson and senior end Kwity Paye. PFF tabbed both as some of the top prospects at the position, with Hutchinson tabbed as the fourth-best prospect and Paye the No. 6 player in the site's edge defender rankings. It's worth noting that Hutchinson still has two seasons remaining of eligibility, but it's fair to say he will give the NFL a look in 2021, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Big Ten football at the moment. RELATED: Dr. Chris Hutchinson Unhappy With Big Ten's Decision: 'Why Pull The Plug?' RELATED: ESPN's McShay Expects Nico Collins To Be A Top-20 Pick In The '21 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines football's Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye are some of the top edge prospects in college football. (Lon Horwedel)

A third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, Hutchinson made a name for himself, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles on the year. "We are likely going to be higher on Hutchinson than the NFL will be given the skill sets often coveted highly in the draft," PFF's Michael Renner wrote. "When you see him running out in space like the clip below, you’ll see he’s nowhere near the level of athlete as others on this list.

Aidan Hutchinson takes the air out of his gap before showing off his motor & running down the ball carrier. @aidanhutch97 takes a great pursuit angle & makes the tackle.



Effort will never betray you! #GoBlue #StopTheRun pic.twitter.com/ROtFVm3Lrd — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 15, 2019

"However, that’s fine with the way he wins. Similar to Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa last year, Hutchinson’s calling cards are his versatility and the power behind his hands. He can line up in any technique and not look out of place. He’ll also consistently win hand placement and leverage battles with opposing offensive linemen. While that’s not a particularly sexy combination, it’s one that gets the job done in the NFL. "Hutchinson rarely came off the field for Michigan’s defense. He played 746 snaps a season ago, earning a run-defense grade of 83.6 and a pass-rushing grade of 76.0. He wins with hands, technique and the physicality to never cede an inch at the line of scrimmage. Here he is swatting away first-rounder Tristan Wirfs' hands in a flash for a quick pressure against Iowa:"

Paye made 50 tackles, with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in 2019, helping form the dynamic "Salt and Pepper" defensive end duo with Hutchinson. "No one on this list had more to gain from the 2020 season than Paye, and, in turn, no player had more to lose by it being canceled," Renner said. "Physically, he has it all — strength, quicks, bend, etc. It’s a special combination that landed him the No. 1 spot on Bruce Feldman’s 2020 Freaks List. Those freaky traits haven’t come close to producing freaky results on the football field, however. As a junior last year — his first season as a starter — Paye earned an 83.4 run-defense grade and 77.8 pass-rushing grade. All too often, his production looked like the plays you can see below.