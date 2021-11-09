Aidan Hutchinson named 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award finalist

With the 2021 season drawing to a close, the season of postseason finalists and awards will start pouring out in the coming days.

Award season is starting early with three weeks left in the regular season as the Rotary Lombardi Award announced its list of finalists, which includes Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson being named as one of four finalists.

The Lombardi Award is awarded to the best lineman, offensive or defensive, in college football that "In addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi."

From the release:

A senior and two-time team captain, Aidan Hutchinson is the leader of a strong Michigan defense. Hutchinson was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018 from Dearborn, MI, forty minutes east of Ann Arbor. Aidan wears #97, the same number his father, Chris, an All-American pass rusher, wore for the Wolverines. Hutchinson played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2018 and was the recipient of the Team Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. His sophomore campaign was his first season as a starter, racking up 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and Academic All-Big Ten honors. Aidan’s 2020 season was cut short after three games due to injury; nevertheless, he put up 15 tackles and once again earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. Hutchinson came back stronger than ever this year, being named the AP Midseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a Midseason All-American, cementing his status as one of the best pass rushers in the nation.