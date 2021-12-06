Aidan Hutchinson named Heisman Trophy finalist

It appears that the "Hutch for Heisman" chants heard around Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday evening was heard loud and clear. The Heisman Trophy announced its four finalists on Monday evening and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a ticket to New York as one of four finalists.

Hutchinson joins Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Wolverines' senior captain can still add on to his record-setting campaign as the Wolverines will face George in the Orange Bowl, the semi-final of the College Football Playoff.

Hutchinson currently has 33 solo tackles, three forced fumbles and 14 sacks with at least one more game to play. The sack total is a single-season school record for the U-M program, a record once held by his father, Chris.

After the Wolverines' Big Ten Championship game victory over Iowa, Hutchinson was all smiles when he listened to his teammates' support for his Heisman campaign.

"Man, it's just so cool to have -- to see my teammates have my back like that and see them supporting me and doing all that, man," Hutchinson said. "That was such a cool moment. And, man, it was so great just to see that and experience that."

The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Dec. 11.