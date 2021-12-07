Aidan Hutchinson named Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist

Another day, another award nomination for Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. It was announced today that Hutchinson is a finalist for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award gives equal weight to personal character and on-field performance, and, per the trophy's official website, is awarded to the defensive player of the year who best exemplifies their IMPACT acronym: integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

If keeping up with all of Hutchinson's award nominations has become something of an arduous task, read on for Michigan's full press release and a summary of awards for which he is nominated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan senior defensive end and captain Aidan Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy, it was announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation today (Tuesday, Dec. 7). Hutchinson is Michigan’s second finalist for the award; linebacker/defensive back Jabrill Peppers won the 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The other finalists for the award are Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Jordan Davis (Georgia). The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner will be announced at their 18th annual event on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Hutchinson is a finalist for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on Saturday night (Dec. 11). A first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is a finalist for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year, the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Senior CLASS Award.

In addition to his success on the field, Hutchinson is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy presented by the National Football Foundation to the top scholar-athlete in college football and is a candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. Hutchinson is attending the National Football Foundation’s award banquet this evening in Las Vegas where he will be honored as a National Scholar-Athlete.

He has been one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant, players on the defensive side of the ball this season. Hutchinson is third nationally in sacks per contest (1.08 avg.) despite being double-teamed and chipped most of the time. He leads Michigan’s defensive line with 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Hutchinson has collected seven sacks in the past four games, including a career-best three at Penn State (Nov. 13) and against Ohio State (Nov. 27). Overall, he has registered sacks in nine contests and posted at least one TFL in 11 games. Hutchinson has played 738 snaps for the Wolverines this season.

He is the highest graded defensive player according to PFF College. Hutchinson lists tied for third in total pressures with 73, and he has recorded five or more in nine games this season. He recorded 15 pressures in the Ohio State game, setting a mark for the most generated in a single game since PFF began tracking the statistic in 2014.