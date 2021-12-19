Aidan Hutchinson named team MVP at Michigan Football Awards Ceremony

The U-M Club of Greater Detroit held their annual University of Michigan Football Awards Ceremony Sunday morning and Aidan Hutchinson once again walked away from an award ceremony a winner. Hutchinson was named the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player as well as the team's Defensive Player of the Year.

Hutchinson was one of a handful players who won multiple awards. Josh Ross won the Roger Zatkoff Award as the team's top linebacker and shared the Robert P. Ufer Bequest for player(s) who displayed the most love for Michigan with punter Brad Robbins. Andrew Vastardis was honored with the Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award for his graduate school work as he pursues a master's in science and physiology, and he also won the Blue Collar Award. Safety Rod Moore was named the team's co-Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Special Teams Rookie of the Year. Hassan Haskins also heard his name called multiple times, winning the team's Offensive Player of the Year award and the Toughest Player Award.

Per a U-M release, here is a complete list of today's winners:

Bo Schembechler MVP: Aidan Hutchinson

Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award: Andrew Vastardis (graduate), Josh Luther (undergraduate)

Robert P. Ufer Bequest: Josh Ross, Brad Robbins

Roger Zatkoff Award: Josh Ross

Richard Katcher Award: Mazi Smith

Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award: Andrew Stueber

The above six are original team awards presented by the U-M Club of Greater Detroit

Toughest Player Award: Hassan Haskins

Blue Collar Award: Andrew Vastardis

Rookie of the Year (Offense): Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy

Rookie of the Year (Defense): Junior Colson, Rod Moore

Rookie of the Year (Special Teams): Rod Moore

Offensive Player of the Year: Hassan Haskins

Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson

Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar

Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Erick All, Blake Corum, Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil

Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Brad Hawkins, Daxton Hill, Vincent Gray, D.J. Turner

Specialist of the Year: Jake Moody

Most Improved Player (Offense): Cade McNamara, Luke Schoonmaker

Most Improved Player (Defense): David Ojabo, D.J. Turner

Scout Team Player of the Year (Offense): Davis Warren

Scout Team Player of the Year (Defense): George Rooks

Scout Team Player of the Year (Special Teams): Tyler McLaurin



