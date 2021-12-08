Aidan Hutchinson named to ESPN's 2021 All-America team

In what shouldn't come as a surprise, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's Heisman-worthy season is being rewarded with some postseason All-America considerations.

ESPN released its 2021 postseason All-America team on Tuesday with Hutchinson making the cut.

"Hutchinson's return after breaking his ankle last November propelled the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist and potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft," the article said. "The Big Ten defensive player of the year had 58 tackles and 14 sacks, which were a Michigan record. He had a season-high seven tackles and three sacks in a 42-27 upset of Ohio State. In 342 pass-rush snaps, Hutchinson was able to create pressure 17.5% of the time and caused 19 incompletions, two interceptions and four turnovers."

Hutchinson's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has not been shy about his praise for his star player. He has mentioned to the media a number of times that the senior captain should be considered for the Heisman Trophy.

He truly is one of a kind for the Wolverines.

"The records he’s set, there have been some awfully good players here at Michigan that haven’t done what Aidan Hutchinson has done," Harbaugh told reporters before the Wolverines' Big Ten title game against Iowa. "Just read one where he had 15 pressures on the quarterback. Never been done since they’ve been keeping track of that statistic. He is, and I’ve said it about Hassan Haskins, those two players, Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson, I think very much should be in consideration for the Heisman Trophy. I think you’ll see it. I’d also have the same message for NFL scouts and teams that—if there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have not seen that player.

"I can tell you what I have seen is every single down he plays, he doesn’t take a play off. Quite the opposite. And he’s the same way in practice. Athletically, strength, speed, he’s gonna check every single box on and off the field. I don’t know who has the first pick in the draft, but they should be studying very thoroughly Aidan Hutchinson and they should take him."

