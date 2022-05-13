Aidan Hutchinson's jersey number with the Detroit Lions revealed

Not much is going to change for former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson during the early stages of his NFL career.

The state he's grown up in and the team he grew up watching continue to be home. Now signed, sealed and delivered to the Detroit Lions. Hutchinson can now commence rookie mini-camp with the franchise.

He will do so with a familiar jersey number, too.

The Lions took to Twitter on Friday to release the jersey numbers of its rookie draft class, with Hutchinson set to wear the familiar No. 97.