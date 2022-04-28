Aidan Hutchinson selected by Lions with No. 2 pick
Aidan Hutchinson has been selected with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
He is the highest drafted Wolverine since Jake Long was selected first overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2008. He is the highest drafted defensive player for the Wolverines since Charles Woodson was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 1998.
Hutchinson had long been considered a favorite to be selected in the top 3 of the NFL Draft. After the NFL Combine in April, many experts felt Hutchinson's strong showing had earned him the No. 1 selection. Betting sites at one point as high as -800 to be the first selection.
Hutchinson joins....
Hutchinson Michigan Career (via MGoBlue)
• Consensus All-American (2021)• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (consensus first team in 2021; third team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2019)• Twice voted a Team Captain by his teammates (2020-21)• First team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)• Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2020-21)• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2019)• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2019-20-21)• Rotary Lombardi Award winner (2021)• Ted Hendricks Award winner (2021)• Lott IMPACT Trophy winner (2021)• 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year• 2021 Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year• Big Ten Championship Game Grange-Griffin MVP (2021)• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 29, 2021)• Co-recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2019) with Kwity Paye• Recipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Defense) • Three-time lettermen (2018-19-20)• Appeared in 43 career games with 30 career starts• Program record-holder: single-season sacks (14.0, 2021)
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!