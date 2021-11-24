Aidan Hutchinson talks Michigan's fearless embrace of Ohio State rivalry

For some, perspective comes after what they love is taken away. That sums up Aidan Hutchinson’s attitude toward football as a whole after his 2020 season lasted just three games before an ankle injury sidelined him for months. “I really just love playing football. After breaking my ankle last year, it really makes you feel how much you love the game,” he told the media Tuesday night. “This is my last year here so after the games I’m jumping up on that wall every home game just because this is the last time I’ll be able to jump on that wall. It’s gonna be a little emotional but we’ll be alright.”

“I think about it (being my last game at Michigan Stadium) but I can’t really believe it, that this is the beginning of the end. It’s kind of crazy to think about and something that I probably won’t understand or really grasp that until next week or after the game.”

It’s not easy to find time to grasp emotional realities like playing your last home game when there’s a top-five team to prepare for. In a way Michigan has been preparing for Ohio State since January, but a week of true game preparation has brought increased scrutiny to the Buckeyes’ film, and in that Hutchinson believes he sees a thread that connects their opponents “A lot of teams play them scared and play them fearful, I think, just looking back at some of the teams they’ve played. But it’s like, I think a lot of the guys understand, we know it’s just give it everything we’ve got, sell out, because this is the last time we’re stepping in the Big House this year. I don’t think you’re going to be seeing a lot of scared or fearful play from us on Saturday.”

Michigan has to find a way to strike a balance, avoiding playing with too much energy and thus reckless abandon, while also finding a way to tune out the outside noise and not let the big stage intimidate. "Emotionless football" is something the players have said to the press multiple times this week, and it came up again Tuesday night. In thinking about that balance, Hutchinson feels that he and his teammates are on the right track toward finding it.

“On Saturday it’s going to be a matter of execution, playing emotionless football. Obviously we’re still juiced up, but just can’t get caught up in the moment of how big this game is. I have a feeling that we’re not. Obviously I can’t guarantee anything, but I really think this team is in a good headspace right now. Just seeing the vibe, you can kind of feel the vibe as you go throughout the week and I really think we are ready for this. Can’t guarantee anything but I’m feeling really confident.”



