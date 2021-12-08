Aidan Hutchinson wins Lombardi Award

It's been quite a week for Aidan Hutchinson. What started with a Big Ten Championship Game MVP award and the announcement that he is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy continues tonight with the announcement of another award: Hutchinson is your 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award winner.

The Lombardi Award was created to honor college football's best lineman. Hutchinson was a finalist for the award alongside offensive linemen Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) and linebacker Mike Rose (Iowa State).

The last and only other Michigan player to win the award was LaMarr Woodley in 2006. The award was on hiatus from 2016 until this season.

Hutchinson was also announced as a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy yesterday. He is a Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year and Senior CLASS Award nominee as well. Last week he was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the year, and a first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches and media).

Hutchinson has 14 sacks this season and 73 total pressures to go alongside a Pro Football Focus grade of 94.7 overall and a pressure grade of 93.6.



