AJ Henning impressed with freshmen receivers and their 'unique qualities'

How Michigan finished the 2022 recruiting class has been well-documented from a variety of different angles. One of the major takeaways from the class is that the Wolverines brought in an impressive haul of talent at the wide receiver position. A group that has been bolstered this spring with each signed wide receiver entering the program as early enrollees.

Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris are expected to contribute to the program in some fashion for years to come and the entire spring has only helped kickstart their development.

What each player has brought to the table has caught the eye of many within the program, including the experienced and established receivers on the roster.

Meeting with the media on Thursday, AJ Henning was asked about his thoughts on the young receivers. He quickly commented that he appreciated the versatility and unique attributes each player brings to the position.

"I think (the freshmen receivers bring) a lot of versatility," Henning said. "I think each one has unique qualities that make them different and they bring huge playmaking ability to our room. You have the bigger receiver in Darrius, he’s fast as well. Amorion, he has elusiveness and he’s quick, too. And Tyler he has the quick twitchy speed as well. They’re all huge playmakers and bring different personalities and different attributes to our room.”

Whether spring success translates to playing time in the fall is going to be an intriguing question to ask as the summer progresses.

However, according to Henning, each receiver has shown one of the most important traits a successful receiver at any level needs to show in order to see the field.

“They all bring different traits to their game and they all have been stepping up in big ways,” Henning said. “A lot of things that I’ve seen from them is playmaking ability and what they can do after the catch. They have speed and that makes them playmakers.”

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!