Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington had high praise for a number of players on his defense, but he saved his highest for one.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche has received a lot of praise this fall camp, and he earned more from Washington Monday.



“He’s young, getting older but he is very bright. He’s one of the most gifted players in terms of edge rushers I’ve ever been around, and this is the 11thyear coaching for me,” Washington said.

“The kid is different … explosive. He’s better when being confronted. You’ve got to remember with him, he was an edge rusher in high school, so playing in a two point stance is difficult for anybody. He’s made strides, and I’m proud of that kid. I’m excited to see him develop. He’s special.”

He jumps off the tape and is “dynamic that way,” Washington added, having “worked his tail off every day.”

Washington also had high praise for several of his other linebackers. The WILL spot (weakside linebacker) has yet to be determined, but junior Devin Gil seems to have made a move.

“He’s a ‘dude’ in the words of Coach [Don] Brown,” Washington said. “He’s another young guy who is making strides, benefiting from the reps and getting a lot of reps this camp. That’s really something he started this spring. I saw him make a lot of plays.

“He’s very football smart. What I mean by that is he gets it, wants it naturally and understands the nuances naturally. His role is being a WILL linebacker in what we’re doing, and he’s … doing a really good job.”

Redshirt freshman Drew Singleton is coming along has gotten a lot of reps this camp, “progressing nicely and making a lot of strides,” he added.

At viper, junior Khaleke Hudson has elevated his game and become much more of a leader this year, Washington said.

“He’s a very gifted player,” he said. “You can watch tape of last season, his numbers, a lot of production, and his pass rushing, his ability to win one on one pass rushing [battles]. A lot of times he was in the backfield unblocked, and I still think it takes skill.

“Now I think he’s getting comfortable to consistently win the one on one matchups, which a skill set is involved there. His coverage is consistent, a back end guy that moved up, and he’s another smart, smart football player.”

Jordan Glasgow has had a great fall as his backup, Washington added.

Washington talked about a number of other subjects, as well:

• On freshman MIKE/WILL Cam McGrone: “He’s a young kid, eager to learn, eager to assume the role of being a big time ‘backer, a big time player in our defense. I’m impressed with his approach and effort on a consistent basis because it’s a lot, being a freshman coming into a new environment.

“You’re asked to be a leader of 10 guys when you’re not sure what you’re doing yet. There’s a lot of effort that goes into that, and he’s approached it the right way … being a linebacker on defense is knowing the game. Usually those guys are your quarterbacks of sorts, the heartbeat of the defense.”

• On freshman VIPER Michael Barrett: “He’s athletic and tough, still learning the playbook. Being a [high school] quarterback, I think he has a good foundation of football, understanding the game. I think that kid is going to be a really good player when all is said and done. I just love the kid.

“That position he plays is kind of like quarterback on defense, involved from the back end to front end. I think he understands concepts; now it’s a matter of memorization and getting comfortable.”

• On the battle at WILL and who will start: “I don’t know if I’m qualified to answer that to be honest. Don Brown would be better equipped to handle it. But [Gil] has played a lot of football, I’ll tell you that … he and a couple of those other guys. He’s up there, for sure.

“It’s competitive. All those guys I feel comfortable with. You watch tape, sometimes you’ve got to look and see who is in there because it’s so consistent. They play a lot. It’s not like one guy is getting 60 reps and one is getting 10. They are both getting quality reps. It’ a good battle. Guys are very comparable.”