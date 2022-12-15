After spending two seasons as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, Alan Bowman will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed. Bowman spent three seasons with Texas Tech prior to his two seasons in Ann Arbor, but the 6-foot-3 signal caller has played very sparingly in his time as a Wolverine.

Bowman threw for more than 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns as a Red Raider before transferring to Michigan, where he hasn't seen the field nearly as much as he did in Lubbock. Through two seasons in Ann Arbor, Bowman sat behind the likes of Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, and he only saw the field in garbage time.

Last season, he completed just two passes on four attempts for nine yards and an interception. This season, he completed six of his seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Leon Franklin in Michigan's 59-0 win over UConn back in September.

Bowman joins McNamara, Erick All, Louis Hansen and George Rooks as the fifth Wolverine to enter the transfer portal since its opening.