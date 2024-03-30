Alex Orji pass, Ben Hall run, and more in latest Michigan social media post
Michigan Football recently posted another clip video on X featuring clips from spring practice. If you are like me, you go Zapruder Film on every one of these posts, trying to see what new things they are showing or potential clues we can find.
I went ahead and did the work for you. The video is featured below, and I have timestamped each clip to show which players or coaches are featured.
:01 - Early enrollee OL Blake Frazier putting on the legendary #77 jersey.
:02 - TE/FB Max Bredeson strapping his pads.
:04 - P Tommy Doman stretching.
:05 - Northwestern Transfer OL Josh Priebe in his #68 jersey.
:07 - TE Colston Loveland
:08 - Defensive Analyst LaTroy Lewis working with defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham
:09 - LB coach Brian Jean-Mary working with LB Jayden Hood.
:10 - S Makari Paige
:11 - CB Keshaun Harris and NB Kody Jones backpedal drill.
:12 - WR Tyler Morris and WR Peyton O'Leary working on footwork.
:13 - OL Andrew Gentry and OL Connor Jones in blocking drills.
:15 - RB Benjamin Hall in pass pro drill
:17 - CB Will Johnson
:19 - LB Jason Hewlett
:21 - DT Mason Graham spin moves OL Josh Priebe
:23 - QB Alex Orji throws pass to TE Colston Loveland over WR coach Ron Bellamy.
:30 - EDGE TJ Guy in a drill against OL Jeff Persi (lining up RT)
:32 - EDGE Derrick Moore in a drill against OL Myles Hinton (lining up at LT)
:33 - OL Raheem Anderson and OL Nathan Efobi blocking drill
:34 - DB Zeke Berry and DB Keshaun Harris
:35 - DB Nico Andrighetto attempting to tackle RB Benjamin Hall
:36 - RB Bryson Kuzdzal (#41) running past DB Max Reyes (#31)
