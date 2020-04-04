After finally earning a preferred walk-on offer last summer, Doman was elated. But a scholarship from the Wolverines is what Doman truly coveted. And that finally came on Thursday night.

The highly touted kicker/punter out of Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s grew up wanting to play for Michigan. So much so that he attended Michigan’s specialists camps every year since he was 13 years old.

“It was awesome,” Doman said. “The pedigree he has and the accomplishments he’s had at the pro and college level — he’s just such a humble guy. He’s an old Michigander. We talked about previous times I saw him. He came to my school and played horse with Coach (Don) Brown. I was the ball relay guy. He said ‘we’ve come a long way since then.’ I said ‘yeah, I’m excited to play for you.’”

Getting an offer from Michigan directly from head coach Jim Harbaugh and committing to him via video chat made the moment even more special for Doman.

“We scheduled a FaceTime with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, Coach (Jay) Harbaugh and Mr. (Matty) Dudek. They offered me a scholarship, and it felt natural to accept it on the spot. I couldn’t be happier.”

“I’ve been going to the Michigan specialists camps since seventh grade,” Doman said. “I’ve built up a great relationship with Coach Tyler Brown. He offered me a preferred walk-on last summer. I kept in touch, sent some film and continued to build that relationship. Michigan has always been my dream school. I said if Michigan ever offered me a scholarship, I would commit on the spot.

Of course, Doman wasted no time and gave Michigan a verbal commitment on the spot.

Doman committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, Colorado State and Washington State.

While it’s not often that a pure specialist is a full scholarship take, Doman is one of the best kickers and punters in the country. He was a first team AP Michigan All-State kicker and also earned a spot on the 2019 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp All-Camp team as a punter.

“I see myself doing both at Michigan,” Doman said. “I’ve worked on both throughout the years to see if one or the other came naturally, but it’s really been both. I’m pursuing to do all three — kickoffs, punts and field goals. Jake Carmada was a really good combo guy for Georgia. I always looked up to him going through the Kohl’s kicking camps. That’s the one guy I model myself after.”

As mentioned, Doman built a strong relationship with Michigan special teams analyst Tyler Brown, whose father, Randy, works under Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, with the Baltimore Ravens. Brown was a big reason why Doman is now a Michigan commit.

“Coach Brown is a funny guy,” Doman said. “As the kicking coach, he adds a little bit of flare and gives his guys confidence. He has faith in his guys to go out there and get the job done. Coach Brown likes that I can do all three and that I’m a tall, lean guy. He’s excited to get me in the weight room. He likes my body control and size.”

Doman became the sixth member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 9 nationally, per Rivals.com. And he’s excited to officially be part of a stellar group.

“I’m pumped,” Doman said. “JJ McCarthy reached out and texted me. He said welcome. So did Giovanni (El-Hadi). Mr. Dudek added me to the group chat. Every time we get a commitment, we’re just more and more fired up. It’s a lot of fun. I’m really excited.”

Now, Doman is ready to do his part and help the Wolverines lure more talent to Ann Arbor.

“I’m going to try to do my best with the local guys. I know some people at Clarkston, so I’m going to get in touch with Rocco (Spindler). I know some people at West Bloomfield, so I’m going to get to know Donovan (Edwards).”

Doman, an Adidas All-American, is ranked as the No. 2 punter nationally by former Wolverine Brandon Kornblue's Kicking School.