This time around, the Wolverines landed an important piece to the puzzle in Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s kicker/punter Tommy Doman

Michigan has scored its second commitment of the day.

An Adidas All-American, Doman committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Boston College, Colorado State, Navy, Washington State and Western Michigan.

Jamie Kohl, camp director of Kohl’s Professional Camps, which ranks and evaluates specialists had this to say about Doman:

“Doman has attended multiple Kohl's events with the most recent being in January of 2020. He is a long athletic prospect. His punting consistency might be the best in the country. Doman has great hands and is more technically polished than anyone else in the 2020 class.

“He makes field goals look easy and won the kickoff competition at the Underclassman Challenge. Doman is currently the best overall combo K/P in the 2020 class and is a D1 scholarship player.”

Doman will be on full scholarship at Michigan and is the sixth member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 12 nationally, per Rivals.com.

Doman is ranked as the No. 3 kicker and No. 4 punter nationally, via Kohl’s.