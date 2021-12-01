All-Big Ten: Haskins, Stueber named first-team, five others earn honors

The Big Ten announced its first-team All-Big Ten offense today and two Michigan players earned a nod. Running back Hassan Haskins was voted first-team by both coaches and media, while offensive tackle Andrew Stueber earned the honor from media voters.

The other bookend on Michigan's offensive line, tackle Ryan Hayes, was voted second-team All-Big Ten by coaches. The awards didn't end there for Michigan's offensive line, however, as guard Zak Zinter and center Andrew Vastardis both earned second-team honors from the media.

On the third-team, Cade McNamara was selected by media and coaches, while running back Blake Corum earned a spot on the list from Big Ten coaches.

Michigan's seven award recipients on offense is in stark contrast to last season, in which zero Wolverines made any of the three All-Big Ten teams and only two Michigan players made a list at all (Kwity Paye was named second-team All-Big Ten by media and Giles Jackson was named second-team return specialist by media and third-team by coaches).

Jim Harbaugh summed up his offense well when asked about it earlier this week, and included a story with a heck of a compliment from former broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach John Madden as well:

"I think we really have felt all along that we were capable of doing both; 11 personnel, throwing the football, 11 personnel running the football, 12 personnel running the football, 13 personnel running the football, 22 personnel, I mean, we felt like we were capable of being a really good throwing team (and) being a really good running team.

So we just set out on getting good at both. With the type of backs that we knew we had, Hassan and Blake and Donovan coming in, we felt really good knowing that they’d have the opportunity to run behind an offensive line that was also really ascending and we felt had a chance to be extremely good. Coach Moore has done a tremendous job coaching that group.

I told coach I got a great text from John Madden and John Madden said that is as good of an offensive line performance as he’s seen in a football game. I texted that to Sherrone and said ‘Keep that on your phone forever.’ Quarterback, we knew that we’d be good, could really throw the ball. We watched Cade all through spring and training camp and just felt like he was going to be really good throwing the football. Very accurate, makes really good decisions. Our receivers were developing. We knew that they would get better and better and they have. Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, and then the young guys like Roman Wilson and A. J. Henning. We just kept watching this young guy, Andrel Anthony, making plays. So, we just started building to do both, to be able to run the football and be able to throw it."