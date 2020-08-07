Already Impressive Michigan OL Recruiting Class Could Be Historic
Michigan has one of the top 2021 offensive line classes in the country.
The Wolverines hold four commitments upfront, including three from Top 150 prospects nationally. This is the first time Michigan has reeled in a trio of Top 150 offensive linemen since 2013.
Prior to that year, it had never been done.
Needless to say, this offensive line haul is special. Position coach Ed Warinner has done a tremendous job of building relationships and scoring big wins on the trail this cycle.
Warinner is also coming off an offseason that saw all four of his eligible offensive linemen get selected in this past April’s NFL Draft. Warinner is not only a magnetic recruiter, he’s also one of the best developers of talent in college football.
So it’s no surprise offensive linemen are flocking to play for Warinner. The highest rated of the bunch is in-state Rivals100 offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi, who is ranked No. 51 ranked overall recruit in the country.
