PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Amorion Walker back in Ann Arbor, a "better receiver"

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

From last fall to now, it has to have felt like a roller coaster for Amorion Walker.

Entering fall camp last year, Walker was moving from wide receiver to the defensive side of the ball. Looking to compete for reps as the CB2 across from Will Johnson. Walker would suffer an injury that lingered, not only costing him in the CB2 battle but preventing him from seeing the field until October.

Walker won a National Championship with Michigan but chose to transfer to Ole Miss following the season. After spending the spring in Oxford, Walker returned to Michigan in the spring transfer portal window. But it wasn't his only return, as he was also moving back to wide receiver.

For Walker, playing wide receiver was always his goal, back to his recruitment and decision to flip from Notre Dame to Michigan.

Making the move back to wide receiver wasn't the main factor in his decision to return to Ann Arbor.

"I'm back with all my brothers," Walker told media in an appearance Thursday.

"Even when I left, constantly checking in with those guys.They always uplifted me and made sure i was good and put me in the best position. And those were the guys I wanted to be around."

When asked about any difficulties he's faced in making the move back to wide receiver, Walker says he's just enjoying it.

"I'm having fun. I've been making plays. I wouldn't even say it's been difficult."

Playing defense has not been a waste, in fact, Walker feels it has elevated his game as a receiver.

"It was substantial to my game now. I am able to get that defensive mindset. I know what position guys are trying to be in. I feel like it helped me as a better receiver."

Position changes were common under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, and the majority saw success in their new positions. Hassan Haskins, Mike Sainristil, and Kalel Mullings are recent examples of players switching sides of the ball.

Haskins may be the best comparison, as the former running back moved to linebacker before returning to running back.

While there were changes in the brief time Walker was gone, one of the few constants on the coaching staff has been Ron Bellamy coaching wide receivers. Bellamy recruited Walker, and they share a connection over their home in Louisiana and things they can relate to off the field. Coming back to Ann Arbor was an easy choice for Walker, because of Bellamy.

"I wouldn't want anyone else to coach me."

Walker is competing for a role in the Michigan offense this year, specifically as the X receiver, or the outside deep threat Michigan has lacked in recent seasons. Walker was in the 2022 class with Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons. Morris is widely expected to be the WR1 this season. Clemons was never able to grab that X role, and is now at Oregon State. Walker hopes to do what Clemons couldn't, and find a role next to Morris this season.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hbW9yaW9uLXdhbGtlci1iYWNrLWluLWFubi1hcmJvci1hLWJl dHRlci1yZWNlaXZlci0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGYW1vcmlvbi13YWxrZXItYmFjay1pbi1hbm4tYXJib3ItYS1iZXR0ZXIt cmVjZWl2ZXItJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK