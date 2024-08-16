From last fall to now, it has to have felt like a roller coaster for Amorion Walker.

Entering fall camp last year, Walker was moving from wide receiver to the defensive side of the ball. Looking to compete for reps as the CB2 across from Will Johnson. Walker would suffer an injury that lingered, not only costing him in the CB2 battle but preventing him from seeing the field until October.

Walker won a National Championship with Michigan but chose to transfer to Ole Miss following the season. After spending the spring in Oxford, Walker returned to Michigan in the spring transfer portal window. But it wasn't his only return, as he was also moving back to wide receiver.

For Walker, playing wide receiver was always his goal, back to his recruitment and decision to flip from Notre Dame to Michigan.

Making the move back to wide receiver wasn't the main factor in his decision to return to Ann Arbor.

"I'm back with all my brothers," Walker told media in an appearance Thursday.

"Even when I left, constantly checking in with those guys.They always uplifted me and made sure i was good and put me in the best position. And those were the guys I wanted to be around."

When asked about any difficulties he's faced in making the move back to wide receiver, Walker says he's just enjoying it.

"I'm having fun. I've been making plays. I wouldn't even say it's been difficult."



Playing defense has not been a waste, in fact, Walker feels it has elevated his game as a receiver.

"It was substantial to my game now. I am able to get that defensive mindset. I know what position guys are trying to be in. I feel like it helped me as a better receiver."

Position changes were common under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, and the majority saw success in their new positions. Hassan Haskins, Mike Sainristil, and Kalel Mullings are recent examples of players switching sides of the ball.

Haskins may be the best comparison, as the former running back moved to linebacker before returning to running back.

While there were changes in the brief time Walker was gone, one of the few constants on the coaching staff has been Ron Bellamy coaching wide receivers. Bellamy recruited Walker, and they share a connection over their home in Louisiana and things they can relate to off the field. Coming back to Ann Arbor was an easy choice for Walker, because of Bellamy.

"I wouldn't want anyone else to coach me."

Walker is competing for a role in the Michigan offense this year, specifically as the X receiver, or the outside deep threat Michigan has lacked in recent seasons. Walker was in the 2022 class with Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons. Morris is widely expected to be the WR1 this season. Clemons was never able to grab that X role, and is now at Oregon State. Walker hopes to do what Clemons couldn't, and find a role next to Morris this season.



