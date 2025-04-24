Colston Loveland selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears

With the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

Loveland was a four-star recruit in the high school class of 2022, and he was the 14th-ranked tight end in his class. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds coming out of high school, Loveland proved to be an immediate problem for opposing defenses.

As a freshman, he caught 16 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Loveland's touchdowns in 2022 came in the last three games of the season. He caught a 45-yard touchdown against Ohio State, and the following week, he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in Michigan's Big Ten Championship win over Purdue.

During his sophomore campaign, Loveland became one of J.J. McCarthy's go-to targets. The tight end hauled in 45 receptions for 649 yards and four scores en route to a 15-0 season and Michigan's 12 national championship in program history.

This past season, Loveland was Michigan's only consistent receiving threat. With subpar quarterback play, Loveland still managed to catch 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2024, Loveland's 56 receptions broke Bennie Joppru's (2002) Michigan single-season record for receptions by a tight end.

Loveland leaves Michigan a national champion, a two-time Big Ten champion and with an undefeated record against both Michigan State and Ohio State.

Here's what Bleacher Report NFL Draft scout Dame Parson said about Loveland ahead of the NFL Draft:

"Colston Loveland is an athletically gifted tight end with high-end talent and potential at the next level," Parson wrote. "Tight ends are the biggest mismatch creators in the NFL today. Colston Loveland fits the mold incredibly well. At his height and weight, Loveland is a quick-footed and athletic mover. He can snap in and out of his breaks with quickness and suddenness to separate from coverage on short routes. He can run quick choice/option routes due to his blend of agility and football IQ. He has great ball skills to give defenses trouble in the red zone. His basketball background is displayed when high-pointing passes like going up for a rebound."

Loveland becomes the second Michigan tight end to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Paul Seymour, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft.