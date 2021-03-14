The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket has been released, and the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program drew a No. 1 seed in the East region. Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois were the three other No. 1 seeds, with the debates raging on as to which program has the 'best' path to the Final Four. Below is a quick overview of the 17 other teams in Michigan's region (there are four squads involved in two play-in games), and what the Wolverines could potentially encounter on their quest to college basketball's summit.

The four next highest-seeded teams in U-M's region are No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State and No.5 Colorado, all of whom played in their respective conference tournament championship games this weekend. Alabama and Texas won the SEC and Big 12 tournaments, respectively, while Florida State fell to Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament championship and Colorado to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament title game. The Crimson Tide was the only squad of the bunch who won their respective conference's regular season (the SEC). Two of the game's best offenses (at least according to Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency rankings) reside in U-M's region, in Florida State (No. 10 nationally) and LSU (No. 5).

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!