Of course, Macdonald currently works for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh 's brother, John Harbaugh , in Baltimore. He has been in charge of the linebackers for three seasons, before serving as a defensive assistant in the secondary before that, ahead of his time as a student assistant and graduate assistant for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2010-14.

Michigan Wolverines football is closing in on hiring 33-year-old Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald as its defensive coordinator, and is set to make it official once his team's playoff run is over, as reported by TheWolverine.com . The Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans Sunday and will match up with the Buffalo Bills this coming Saturday.

Georgia insider Anthony Dasher analyzes Mike Macdonald's time in Athens. Read his thoughts below.

• On Macdonald's role as a graduate assistant: "When he was a grad assistant, he was very highly thought of. I do recall that Ramik Wilson was one of the linebackers he spent a lot of time with ... I think he’s still playing pro ball. He’s a very good communicator, and always related well with the players. He was just very, very well-respected when he was here, before he went to the Ravens."

• His overall thoughts on Macdonald being hired at Michigan: "He’s always been very highly, highly thought of. When he left to the Ravens, everybody spoke really well about him. It’s no surprise to see him in this position.

"It’s just a unique spot for him, since he didn’t play college football. To coach in college, then the NFL, then go to Michigan, you don’t see that much, I’ll put it that way. He’s a very good coach and very detail-oriented, I do know that. He relates very well to the players. And it’ll be interesting to see what he does at Michigan. Again, very relatable, very energetic, and that was probably something Coach [Jim] Harbaugh was looking for.