Under Jay Harbaugh this past season, Michigan relied on rotating its running backs heavily, giving the top four players at the position almost equal opportunity at times.

There was no rhyme or reason for the rotation on many occasions. For example, redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins was the team's leading rusher, but he received just one carry in the Wolverines' loss to Wisconsin, one week before he toted the rock 21 times for 111 yards and the game-winning touchdown against Rutgers.

After speaking with TheHoosier.com's Paul Gable, it doesn't appear that Hart will have a wonky rotation as long as he's in charge of the running back room.

"Coach Hart had a philosophy of wanting to run the football with the hot hand, regardless of who that may have been," Gable said.

The last two seasons, that hot hand was largely Indiana standout Stevie Scott, who was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in both 2019 and 2020. Scott earned 156 of the Hoosiers' 278 total carries this past campaign, and churned out 586 of the club's 1,016 total yards on the ground for the year.

"Stevie Scott and [freshman] Tim Baldwin are two players who have flourished under Hart's coaching at Indiana," said Gable.