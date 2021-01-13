Michigan running back signee Donovan Edwards and his future coach, Jim Harbaugh, are on the same page when it comes to the latest trend in sports — whether to 'opt in' or 'opt out.'

Edwards and his West Bloomfield (Mich.) High team, led by head coach Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine receiver, were in the midst of a playoff run back in November, before the state of Michigan government put all high school athletics on pause.

The MHSAA got the go-ahead to return to action in January, making it a unique situation for Edwards, who is set to enroll early and move in at Michigan starting Jan. 16. Luckily for him, he and Harbaugh had the same feelings on the matter — Edwards should finish out the season with his current teammates before heading to Ann Arbor.

"When we had our conversation with Coach Harbaugh, he gave Donovan his blessing to play," Bellamy said. "He’s like, ‘You should be playing football with your team, finishing this thing out.'

"As long as he’s allowed to play, through the NCAA and the MHSAA, he’s going to play. It’s going to take a lot for him not to play, I’ll just put it like that."

"There was no way [I wasn't going to play]," added Edwards. "Ain’t nobody gonna tell me I can’t do that. No way.

"I have [had discussions with Michigan]. I ain’t gonna say nothing in the public, but I’m going to come in as soon as the season’s over."

Edwards received word from the MHSAA that he will be able to finish off the playoffs before joining the Michigan team.

RELATED: Thoughts On Michigan Signee Donovan Edwards, Targets From West Bloomfield

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards On Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension, More