Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards On Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension, More
Michigan Wolverines football running back signee Donovan Edwards had a monster four-touchdown game in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's regional final victory over Romeo (Mich.) High. The Wolverine caught up with Edwards following the game to discuss Jim Harbaugh's contract extension and much more.
