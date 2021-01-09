 TheWolverine - Practice Notebook: Michigan Signees Bond At Pylon All-American Experience
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 21:53:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Practice Notebook: Michigan Signees Bond At Pylon All-American Experience

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland is in Dallas for the Pylon All-American Game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Michigan signees JJ McCarthy, Junior Colson and Cristian Dixon are all set to take part in the contest and spent some practicing with Team Stripes today.

Here is a full notebook from practice.

Colson Makes Waves 

The talk of practice at the Pylon All-American Game was Rivals100 Michigan linebacker signee Junior Colson.

One of the more impressive looking athletes on the roster, Colson is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and can move like a defensive back. Colson said his fastest 40 as of late has been a 4.47, and he clocked a laser 4.5 at a camp before the start of his senior campaign.

While 7v7 usually isn’t a setting that’s very friendly to linebackers, Colson is a bit of a different breed. He played in the middle today and basically mocked the responsibilities of the ‘Viper’ in Michigan’s previous scheme.

