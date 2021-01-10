The Wolverine was on field level to watch West Bloomfield (Mich.) High take on Romeo (Mich.) High in the MHSAA regional finals. Of course, West Bloomfield is coached by former Wolverine receiver Ron Bellamy and features Michigan running back signee Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 athletes Dillon Tatum and Michael Williams, and 2023 offensive lineman Amir Herring. The Lakers picked up a 52-14 win and advanced to the state semifinals against Belleville next weekend.

CLICK HERE for our breakdown from the game.