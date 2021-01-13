Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Serious Assistant Target Emerging?
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh added Mike Hart to his coaching staff. He's continuing to look for others to join his staff.
One — Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks coach Jesse Minter — could be one to watch.
Here are the details:
ITF EXTRA: A Potential New Assistant Coach
