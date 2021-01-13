 Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Serious Assistant Target Emerging?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 19:39:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Serious Assistant Target Emerging?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh added Mike Hart to his coaching staff. He's continuing to look for others to join his staff.

One — Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks coach Jesse Minter — could be one to watch.

Here are the details:

ITF EXTRA: A Potential New Assistant Coach

RELATED

Mike Hart Will Join Jim Harbaugh's Staff

ITF EXTRA: The latest on the football coaching staff

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Jesse Minter is one of the up and comers in the coaching profession.
Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Jesse Minter is one of the up and comers in the coaching profession. (BaltimoreRavens.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}