Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on a roll on the recruiting trail, having picked up a pair of four-star pledges in the last month and moving to the front for a five-star.

Many recruits wanted to see how the Wolverines fared in the early going before pulling the trigger — U-M’s great start was at least partially responsible for four-star center Hunter Dickinson and his AAU teammate, four-star forward Terrance Williams, picking Michigan.