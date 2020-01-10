News More News
Analysis: What Terrance Williams Brings To Michigan Basketball

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on a roll on the recruiting trail, having picked up a pair of four-star pledges in the last month and moving to the front for a five-star.

Many recruits wanted to see how the Wolverines fared in the early going before pulling the trigger — U-M’s great start was at least partially responsible for four-star center Hunter Dickinson and his AAU teammate, four-star forward Terrance Williams, picking Michigan.

Williams isn’t flashy on the basketball court, but he is effective. He simply wins … and scores.

“He's a bucket,” Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Corey Evans said. “He’s tough as hell, the kind of guy who just knows what he is. He’s not sexy, not this high-leaping, explosive athlete, not dynamic off the bounce, but he’s tough minded. He n make shots with confidence and consistency, can score off the bounce off his right hand and for not being a great athlete, he’s a great rebounder of the basketball, which is the most impressive part of it all.”

Terrance Williams is a top-100 player in his class. He'll sign with Michigan Wolverines basketball in April.
