Analysis: What Terrance Williams Brings To Michigan Basketball
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on a roll on the recruiting trail, having picked up a pair of four-star pledges in the last month and moving to the front for a five-star.
Many recruits wanted to see how the Wolverines fared in the early going before pulling the trigger — U-M’s great start was at least partially responsible for four-star center Hunter Dickinson and his AAU teammate, four-star forward Terrance Williams, picking Michigan.
Williams isn’t flashy on the basketball court, but he is effective. He simply wins … and scores.
“He's a bucket,” Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Corey Evans said. “He’s tough as hell, the kind of guy who just knows what he is. He’s not sexy, not this high-leaping, explosive athlete, not dynamic off the bounce, but he’s tough minded. He n make shots with confidence and consistency, can score off the bounce off his right hand and for not being a great athlete, he’s a great rebounder of the basketball, which is the most impressive part of it all.”
