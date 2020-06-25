Analyst: Big-Bodied Michigan WR Commit Cristian Dixon 'Catches Everything'
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon committed to Michigan on Thursday morning, choosing the Wolverines over finalists LSU, Oregon and USC, among a host of other top programs nationally.
The 6-2, 185-pounder's relationship with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was one of the main reasons why he feels comfortable with picking the Maize and Blue.
"I think his relationship with Josh Gattis is far beyond anything else he has, and he likes the message that he’s hearing," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said on the latest episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Podcast. "He sees that they’re throwing the ball more, he’s seen that he can be a big-bodied outside receiver at Michigan."
Dixon is ranked highly, as the No. 175 player in the country and No. 32 wide receiver in his class. He's shown out in impressive fashion in camp settings, but didn't have quite the production during his junior season at Mater Dei last fall.
"There’s a little bit of a disparity between Cristian Dixon the camp performer and Cristian Dixon the game performer," Gorney explained. "So, when he’s in camps, you see a lot of his speed, he catches everything, gets open, muscles up cornerbacks when he needs to. One-on-one situations, he’s making a lot of plays.
"At Mater Dei last year, he was probably the third- or fourth-best wide receiver on that team. Now, [three-star 2020 BYU wide receiver signee] Kody Epps was just [four-star 2020 Alabama quarterback signee] Bryce Young’s favorite receiver, so he threw the ball all the time to him and nobody could defend him. He ended up at BYU. But then, the second-best wide receiver on that team was [2021 four-star wideout] Kyron Ware-Hudson, who is committed to Oregon right now and made a lot more plays.
"Cristian Dixon didn’t have the stats — I mean, the stats weren’t bad — in an offense where they were really just going up and down the field, scoring points and just running it up on teams and putting up 50 points easily, embarrassing St. Frances out of Baltimore and all those things. He just wasn’t really the main, marquee guy.
