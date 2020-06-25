Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon committed to Michigan on Thursday morning, choosing the Wolverines over finalists LSU, Oregon and USC, among a host of other top programs nationally.

The 6-2, 185-pounder's relationship with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was one of the main reasons why he feels comfortable with picking the Maize and Blue.

"I think his relationship with Josh Gattis is far beyond anything else he has, and he likes the message that he’s hearing," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said on the latest episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Podcast. "He sees that they’re throwing the ball more, he’s seen that he can be a big-bodied outside receiver at Michigan."