Andrew Stueber declares for NFL Draft

Michigan lost its ninth player to the NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. A captain in his final season and the program's starting right tackle for the past three seasons, Andrew Stueber entered the NFL Draft, he announced via Instagram. "It has been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan. I will forever remember Saturdays in the Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world," Stueber wrote.

This news was expected given Stueber's decision to accept his invitation to the annual Senior Bowl on Dec. 1, which can only roster draftees. A Connecticut native, Stueber signed with the Wolverines in 2017 as a three-star recruit. He would go on to unquestionably outperform his ranking, starting 22 times on Michigan's offensive line and racking up accolades galore in his final season.