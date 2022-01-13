Andrew Stueber declares for NFL Draft
Michigan lost its ninth player to the NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon.
A captain in his final season and the program's starting right tackle for the past three seasons, Andrew Stueber entered the NFL Draft, he announced via Instagram.
"It has been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan. I will forever remember Saturdays in the Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world," Stueber wrote.
This news was expected given Stueber's decision to accept his invitation to the annual Senior Bowl on Dec. 1, which can only roster draftees.
A Connecticut native, Stueber signed with the Wolverines in 2017 as a three-star recruit. He would go on to unquestionably outperform his ranking, starting 22 times on Michigan's offensive line and racking up accolades galore in his final season.
Following his senior campaign, the three-year starter was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Additionally, he was named a first-team All-Big Ten tackle by the coaches and to third-team by the media.
Stueber was a part of the first Michigan offensive line to win the Joe Moore Award for the country's best offensive line.
In contention to potentially replace Stueber at right tackle is the experienced junior Trente Jones. Michigan will have eight tackles on scholarship next season, including the intriguing former four-star recruit, Andrew Gentry.
Michigan lost six defensive starters to the NFL Draft in Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Vincent Gray, Daxton Hill, Chris Hinton, and Josh Ross. Stueber is the second offensive starter to declare, along with Hassan Haskins. Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin entered his name, too.
The Wolverines added two tackles in its 2022 class in three-stars Alessandro Lorenzetti and Connor Jones.
