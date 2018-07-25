Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts On Michigan's Defense: Part 2
CHICAGO — Earlier this week we brought you part one of our Big Ten media days feature where opposing players gave their true opinions on Michigan's defense. Now, we're back with quotes from day two.
Given how impressive Michigan's defense was last year, there wasn't a whole lot of negative stuff to be said — in fact, most of it was praise, just like the first edition.
In respect to the student-athletes, we have not listed their names, nor the teams they play for.
• Overall impression of U-M defense: “They had a ton of talent and it’s going to be the same again this year. Their d-line gave us a lot of problems, and they force you to get better. We haven’t played many other d-lines like theirs.”
“Those dudes were definitely a special group. They’ll still be really good. We play a lot of good defensive lines, but it’s definitely easy to say they were one of the best.”
“Mo Hurst was unreal. He’s a really good player. [Fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] is good too. They play physical, they play with their scheme really well and have it all figured out. Mo Hurst was really tough.”
• “They’re another defense that plays extremely hard. That’s what stood out about them, just how hard they played.”
