One of the most fun aspects of Big Ten Media Days each year is hearing what other players around the conference truly think of Michigan's football program.

Athletes often open up a bit more when told their quotes will remain anonymous, and a few of them had some pretty telling things to say.

We focused on what the athletes honestly thought of Michigan's 2017 offense on both Monday and Tuesday (here is Part 1), and have gathered up Tuesday's quotes below.

Again, in respect to the student-athletes, we have not listed their names, nor the teams they play for.