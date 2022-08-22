AP names Moody first-team All-American

Michigan has the best kicker in the country once more.

Jake Moody, a consensus All-American, and the Lou Groza Award winner, is back in the maize & blue this fall.

No regression is anticipated for the sixth-year senior from Northville, Mich., as the AP named Moody a first-team preseason All-American.

Going 18-for-19 with a long of 52 yards coupled with the fourth-most touchbacks (65) in kickoffs in the country made the big-legged Michigan native an undeniable selection to last year's first team.

Additionally, the 22-year-old was the first kicker in program history to win the Big Ten's Kicker of the Year award in 2021.

Can he follow that up in 2022?

Take a look back at Maize & Blue Review's exclusive interview with Moody at J.J. McCarthy's football camp in Chicago back in June, where he answers that and more.

WATCH: One-on-one with Jake Moody

Moody is the program's only All-American. The Big Ten had 13 players named to the first and second teams. Ohio State led the way with five, all of which play offense. Wisconsin and Iowa had two. Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Rutgers had one.

