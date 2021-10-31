 AP Poll: Michigan Football Falls After Loss To Michigan State
AP Poll: Michigan Football Slides But Stays Inside Top 10

The Michigan Wolverines slid to the No. 9 spot in this week's AP top 25 poll after suffering a 37-33 loss to the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Michigan State (fifth), Ohio State (sixth) and Iowa (18th).

Michigan fell to the No. 9 spot this week. (Raj Mehta, USA Today Syndication)

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes two tough opponents and The Game at the end of the year — at Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27).

Here is a look at the rest of the AP poll rankings following this weekend's games.

AP Poll – Week 10

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Michigan State

6. Ohio State

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan

10. Wake Forest

11. Oklahoma State

12. Auburn

13. Texas A&M

14. Baylor

15. Ole Miss

16. UTSA

17. BYU

18. Kentucky

19. Iowa

20. Houston

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Penn State

23. SMU

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. Fresno State

---

