AP Poll: Michigan Football Slides But Stays Inside Top 10
The Michigan Wolverines slid to the No. 9 spot in this week's AP top 25 poll after suffering a 37-33 loss to the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.
Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Michigan State (fifth), Ohio State (sixth) and Iowa (18th).
The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes two tough opponents and The Game at the end of the year — at Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27).
Here is a look at the rest of the AP poll rankings following this weekend's games.
AP Poll – Week 10
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Michigan State
6. Ohio State
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame
9. Michigan
10. Wake Forest
11. Oklahoma State
12. Auburn
13. Texas A&M
14. Baylor
15. Ole Miss
16. UTSA
17. BYU
18. Kentucky
19. Iowa
20. Houston
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Penn State
23. SMU
24. Louisiana-Lafayette
25. Fresno State
---
