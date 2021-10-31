AP Poll: Michigan Football Slides But Stays Inside Top 10

The Michigan Wolverines slid to the No. 9 spot in this week's AP top 25 poll after suffering a 37-33 loss to the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Michigan State (fifth), Ohio State (sixth) and Iowa (18th).

Michigan fell to the No. 9 spot this week. (Raj Mehta, USA Today Syndication)

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes two tough opponents and The Game at the end of the year — at Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27). Here is a look at the rest of the AP poll rankings following this weekend's games.

AP Poll – Week 10