Apple becoming a 'big factor' in Big Ten Media Rights

The Big Ten Conference has been negotiating with multiple networks throughout the last year to secure deals for the next media rights package.

Fox has long been the front runner with their existing partnership. Reports this spring were that a deal with Fox was in place and the new contract was expected to exceed $1.1B, but that was before the additions of USC and UCLA last week. Now conversations have escalated, with Apple back in the conversation as a potential third media partner.

Fox Sports already has a deal in place to be the primary media partner of the Big Ten, along with their ownership stake in the Big Ten Network. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff is expected to be the slot for the "best" Big Ten game of the week. Fox will carry most Big Ten football games across multiple networks and platforms.

CBS is reportedly the front runner to be the secondary media partner. CBS recently lost the SEC media rights to ESPN and hoped to maintain a place in the college football landscape. CBS would carry the 3:30 pm game in the Big Ten schedule.

ESPN and NBC were thought to be involved in negotiations as a third media partner, with roughly 10 to 20 percent of games potentially still available. The current conference expansion has set up a clear competition between ESPN and FOX, with ESPN driving the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and FOX behind the recent LA additions to the Big Ten. NBC has their exclusive deal with Notre Dame, and it appears the Irish have not budged from their desire to stay Independent.

With those existing conflicts, Apple has reengaged negotiations with the Big Ten about being the third media partner. Apple has been expanding its digital platform in recent years and has set its eyes on live sports as of late. Apple TV now carries live MLB games, has a ten-year deal with Major League Soccer, and has been speaking with the NFL about a potential weekly game. Amazon has also been involved with its Prime platform. Either partner would mean some Big Ten games would move to a digital platform and require a subscription to watch.

The Big Ten's expansion now appears to be on pause after reports they would add additional schools after securing USC and UCLA. With Notre Dame not budging, the Big Ten has likely maxed out its revenue potential for this negotiation and will focus on securing these media rights deals instead.

Reports suggest the Big Ten is OK waiting for other conference moves to force Notre Dame's hand before adding other schools from the Pac-12 or ACC.



