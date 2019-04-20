Last weekend at Michigan’s spring game, someone in an airplane flew a banner that read, “Hey Jim, this is God. It’s OK to pass on first down. Let’s try it.”

This was one person and it might not be much but while the four years under coach Jim Harbaugh have been solid, they have not been spectacular and perhaps some of the natives are getting restless.

Last season, the Wolverines had 347 passing attempts. They ran the ball 549 times. Harbaugh has been 10-3 three times in four seasons and 8-5 in 2017. He's gone 26-9 in Big Ten play and lost three of four bowl games.

The win numbers are fine but he has not beaten Ohio State and ended last season by being lambasted in Columbus and then getting blown out by Florida in the Peach Bowl.

Finishing seasons well has actually been a struggle under Harbaugh. In 2017, the Wolverines lost their final three games and in 2016, Michigan dropped its final two.

There is renewed hope, though, in the form of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. He was a part of revolutionizing Penn State’s offense from the stodgy, boring run game under Joe Paterno to some form of what it is today with dual-threat looks and more passing.

Then Gattis went to Alabama as it was under its transformation from a mainly pro-style attack to today’s version where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in shotgun and he’s firing the ball all over the field while keeping run principles as well.

It seems Gattis has been given complete control to run Michigan’s offense in his first year in Ann Arbor and changes will be coming. It could also be a perfect storm for Harbaugh as quarterback Shea Patterson returns along with some high-end playmakers. Plus, Ohio State is going through a coaching transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day.

Can Gattis’ changes and a new offense be what Harbaugh needed to finally make Michigan a Big Ten champion and College Football Playoff contender? We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.