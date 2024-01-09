A year ago, Michigan had suffered another disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff. This time, as favorites against TCU. The Wolverines had once again come up short of their ultimate goal. It appeared Michigan would be heading to a transition year after their incredible two-year run. But then something happened, many who could leave, stayed.

With the potential to enter the NFL Draft, some of Michigan's best players were expected to move on. Then, a campaign began. Within the Michigan locker room and outside. Valiant Management Group launched a One More Year NIL campaign to raise funds for the seniors who could choose to return to Ann Arbor. As the players took time to evaluate their futures, they decided they weren't ready to leave Michigan yet and had unfinished business.

Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Cornelius Johnson, Zak Zinter, Kris Jenkins, Michael Barrett, and Mike Sainristil all returned to Michigan instead of entering the NFL Draft. For some, it meant a 5th or 6th season at Michigan. They wanted one more run with this group, one more chance to complete the journey. They were here for the darkest times and the reason for the culture's turnaround.

When Michigan announced their team captains for Team 144 it was no surprise to see Corum, Barrett, Jenkins, Keegan, Sainristil, and Zinter named. Who better to lead this team than those who embody what it means to be Michigan Men, and the mantra "Those who stay will be Champions."

Now, after a 34-13 defeat of the Pac-12 Champion Washington Huskies, they are precisely that. Champions.

"For me, when we all decided to come back, we knew what it took to get here, right?" Blake Corum said in the National Championship postgame press conference. "And when we all said we were coming back, and the guys that had no other choice but to come back, we had to pay attention to details."

Every high moment and every low was a learning opportunity. Michigan has not lost many football games in the last three years, only three in fact, but each of those provided learning lessons to help Michigan make this Championship run. It allowed them to focus on the details like Corum said.

"But it's the little things, the details, and the details we really locked in on those details all the way back to winter workouts, summer workouts, we were trying to execute at a high level and pay attention to detail. I think that's what separated us a lot."

As Kris Jenkins stood on the field under a cascade of falling confetti, he looked at the images displayed on the large screens throughout the stadium. Michigan National Champions. Brad Galli of WXYZ asked Jenkins what this win meant.

"This ain't just a team, man, this is a family. This is a brotherhood."

It all began with talk. Players like Aidan Hutchinson spoke into existence the goals of beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten, and winning a National Championship. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said they were going to do this or "die trying." Throughout this three-year run, Michigan was mocked and doubted. There was nothing left to say for Jenkins, who had been there throughout it all.

"There can't be more to be said. Look what we just did. Enough said."

Standing on the field, Trevor Keegan was like Jenkins, trying to soak in the moment and get past the surreal. To the realization that they had done it.

"It doesn't even feel like I just won a national championship," Keegan said. "We did. It's the best feeling in the world."

But even at that moment, Keegan knew this wasn't just about those who stayed. It was about the culture they established to be maintained. They weren't ready to pass the torch last season, but as they prepare to move on, they know their legacy goes beyond this National Championship.

"Even our young guys, we've established a blueprint. Go be great."

Maybe no one embodies Michigan Man or Those Who Stay more than Michael Barrett and Mike Sainristil. Underrated recruits who have always done whatever this team asked of them. From working up through special teams, to position changes, to earning not just starting roles but leadership roles and becoming two of the best players on Michigan's historic defense.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet, man,” Barrett said. “We knew we’d be here. We knew the type of preparation it was going to take. The type of determination it was going to take. The type of work it was going to take."

These players knew what they signed up for by returning to Michigan. The word we heard throughout the season was trust. A bond between these players created a true team.

"And we did that, day in and day out, man. And all these guys, we trusted each other, man. We trusted, we knew that we could get in this moment. We knew what it was going to take. And we just continued to grind, man, regardless of what was thrown at us. Regardless of what was said, we just continue to keep our head down and just drive.”

On Big Ten Network, Sainristil was asked what this moment meant at the end of their journey.

"It means everything. This is what the guys who said that we were going to come back, this is what we dedicated the season to. The young guys saw the standard was set, and they lived up to it. I wouldn't play for any other head coach. Be a part of any other program or play of another group of guys. Those who stay will be champions couldn't be more true than it is right now."

For this group, they had a job to do. Something they had committed to. Not just for themselves but for the players before them who started this journey. And the players before them who had to go through the toughest times of Michigan Football. Team 144 not only validated themselves, proving themselves right and the doubters wrong, but they did something for the 143 teams before them. They have restored this program and brought it to new heights that many thought weren't possible in this era of football. They checked every box.

Maybe Blake Corum said it best.

"Now I can say this. Business is finished."







