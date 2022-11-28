Michigan football secured another addition to its 2023 class as three-star ATH Jason Hewlett, Jr. (Youngstown, Ohio) announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday via his Twitter account.

Hewlett decommitted from Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, just a few days after he visited Michigan for the Wolverines' game against Illinois the previous weekend.

Steve Clinkscale, also a Youngstown native, recruited Hewlett and has recruited the Ohio area intensely the entire fall and is also recruiting Hewlett's high school teammate DJ Waller, who is trending toward Michigan.



Hewlett can play a multitude of positions on defense, from linebacker, on the edge and in the back end at safety, so he is a versatile player who will be able to move around in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the 19th verbal commitment in Michigan's 2023 class and the fourth prospect from Ohio to commit to the Wolverines in as many days.