Athlon says Michigan offense will be 'explosive' and 'leaned on' in 2022

While they mention concerns about new talent and depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Athlon Sports recently published a 2022 season preview for the Michigan Wolverines. Athlon has Michigan #6 in their preseason poll and is predicted to finish second in the Big Ten East behind heavy favorites Ohio State. Athlon cites an explosive offense, special teams strength, and an advantageous schedule as pros for Michigan.

The biggest and possibly only real question mark for the Michigan offense is at quarterback. I think Athlon nails this as Cade McNamara's leadership and efficiency vs JJ McCarthy's arm and playmaking ability. What they get wrong is stating "and it's very possible we'll see some of both." I'd say it is far more than possible and a virtual guarantee. McCarthy was already getting crucial snaps more often later in the season and even if he doesn't take the full-time starter role at some point, Michigan will run a 2QB system from the jump.

Michigan of course has a loaded offensive unit this season Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the backfield and a WR group loaded with experience and young talent ready to breakout.

Michigan's offensive line losing two starters is not much of concern to the publication because of the addition of Olu Oluwatimi and they say "As long as they can stay healthy, don't expect much (if any) drop-off from this group."

Athlon questions how Michigan will replace the production of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo mentioning the candidates we all know in Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw, and Jaylen Harrell. When Athlon states "This year, the front is thin inside and inexperienced on the edge." I wonder if they are sleeping on this new group because couldn't you have said the same thing last year?

Junior Colson and Nikhai Hill-Green are called out as a strength for the defense as they return with plenty of experience. Same questions exist for the secondary as they had for the defensive front, who is going to replace the departing starters? Michigan has experienced players in the backfield however and DJ Turner is not getting enough love as a potentially best in the Big Ten caliber corner.

Michigan was excellent in the kicking game last season and gets both players back with the return of Jake Moody and Brad Robbins. In the return game, Athlon expects AJ Henning to continue return punts but someone like Andrel Anthony or Roman Wilson to take over for Corum on kickoffs.

"Michigan should be much more explosive throwing the football this year," Athlon wrote. "Which is important because the offense will be leaned on to carry the team while the defense breaks in new pieces."

The outlet has the Wolverines 4-0 heading to Iowa and notes Michigan is home for games against Michigan State and Penn State.

"Luckily for Michigan, there's enough talent in the middle and on the back end to remain competitive in Big Ten play," it said.