{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 12:00:00 -0500') }} football

Audio: TheWolverine.com Staff On The Huge Show, Michigan Football Preview

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas, John Borton and Brandon Brown talk all things Michigan football for an hour plus with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Michigan Alumni Twitter Account

