Availability report: Colston Loveland OUT for game vs. USC

Michigan will play its fourth consecutive game at home on Saturday afternoon as it takes on No. 11 USC at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The three-time defending Big Ten champions will begin their quest for a fourth straight title against a feisty Trojans squad that is coming off a bye week and appears to have a much-improved defense.

After starting senior quarterback Davis Warren for the first three games, Sherrone Moore and the 18th-ranked Wolverines will opt to send Alex Orji out as the starter in the Big Ten opener.

Michigan remains fairly healthy heading into Big Ten play. Rod Moore remains out after suffering a torn ACL in spring ball, but Tyler Morris is a full go after missing last week's game against Arkansas State.

However, Colston Loveland is out.

Below is the full availability report.