Availability Report: Five Wolverines out for Week 3 contest

Coming off a 31-12 loss to one of the nation's best teams in Texas, Michigan is looking to rebound on Saturday against an inferior Arkansas State squad. The Wolverines are ranked 17th, which is as low as they've been since 2021, but the Red Wolves don't pose much of a threat to Michigan in the Big House.

Michigan is as banged up as it's been all season, but it still remains fairly healthy heading into its game against Arkansas State. Five players are listed as out, and two players are questionable.

Below is the full availability report.