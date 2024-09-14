Availability Report: Five Wolverines out for Week 3 contest

Coming off a 31-12 loss to one of the nation's best teams in Texas, Michigan is looking to rebound on Saturday against an inferior Arkansas State squad. The Wolverines are ranked 17th, which is as low as they've been since 2021, but the Red Wolves don't pose much of a threat to Michigan in the Big House.
Michigan is as banged up as it's been all season, but it still remains fairly healthy heading into its game against Arkansas State. Five players are listed as out, and two players are questionable.
Below is the full availability report.
Out
Jaden Mangham
Micah Pollard
Rod Moore
Jordan Marshall
Jason Hewlett
Questionable
Tyler Morris
Jack Tuttle
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram