Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Availability Report: Five Wolverines out for Week 3 contest
circle avatar
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

Coming off a 31-12 loss to one of the nation's best teams in Texas, Michigan is looking to rebound on Saturday against an inferior Arkansas State squad. The Wolverines are ranked 17th, which is as low as they've been since 2021, but the Red Wolves don't pose much of a threat to Michigan in the Big House.

Michigan is as banged up as it's been all season, but it still remains fairly healthy heading into its game against Arkansas State. Five players are listed as out, and two players are questionable.

Below is the full availability report.

Out

Jaden Mangham

Micah Pollard

Rod Moore

Jordan Marshall

Jason Hewlett

Questionable

Tyler Morris

Jack Tuttle

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram