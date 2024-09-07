The 10th-ranked Michigan Wolverines are set to host No. 3 Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in what is bound to be the biggest matchup in college football this week. Both teams appeared in last season's College Football Playoff, and both programs have playoff aspirations once again in 2024.

It'll obviously be the toughest test of the young season for the Wolverines and first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. Texas features a star quarterback in Quinn Ewers, one of the best head coaches in the country in Steve Sarkisian and a solid defense.

For Michigan to be competitive and potentially come out with an upset, it will need to be fresh and healthy, which it is. The Wolverines enter Week 2 nearly as healthy as they were last week against Fresno State.

Below is the full availability report.