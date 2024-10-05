Availability Report: Josaiah Stewart healthy, multiple starting OL out

Michigan has successfully made it to Seattle for its first road game of the season. The 10th-ranked Wolverines will take on unranked Washington in a rematch of last year's National Championship Game.
Although these two teams met in Houston less than nine months ago, there are a combined eight returning starters between the two teams.
Many key Wolverines were banged up last week against Minnesota, and it appears Michigan will limp its way into a much needed bye week.
Seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle was left off the availability report for the second consecutive week. There have been rumors the last few days that Tuttle is earning more reps in practice.
However, the availability report is as loaded as it's ever been.
Here is the full availability report as Michigan goes for its 28th straight victory in a Big Ten game.
Questionable
DB Will Johnson
DB Wesley Walker
LB Jason Hewlett
Out
DB Jaden Mangham
LB Micah Pollard
DE Derrick Moore
DB Rod Moore
DB Aamir Hall
DB Ja'Den McBurrows
RB Jordan Marshall
LB Jimmy Rolder
RB Leon Franklin
RB Bryson Kuzdzal
C Dominick Giudice
OL Myles Hinton
---
